Yankees’ Gerrit Cole back from COVID-19, will start Monday

CHICAGO (AP) — New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has recovered from COVID-19 and will start Monday against the Los Angeles Angels. Cole is 10-6 with a 3.11 ERA in 21 starts. The four-time All-Star was placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive on Aug. 3. Four days earlier, he allowed eight runs in 5 1/3 innings in a loss at Tampa Bay. Cole described his symptoms as “mild” but says he won’t “push the limits” in his first start back.

The Associated Press

