Skip to Content
AP California
By
Published 6:55 pm

D-backs’ Gilbert has no-hitter through 8 in first MLB start

By DAVID BRANDT
AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert has thrown eight hitless innings in his first big league start against the San Diego Padres. Gilbert is trying to throw MLB’s eighth no-hitter of the season, which would match the record set in 1884 — the first season overhand pitching was allowed. The 27-year-old left-hander has thrown 91 pitches, striking out three and walking two. He got through the eighth on three pitches, including a flyout to the warning track by Austin Nola. Gilbert has given up multiple hard hit balls, including a line drive from Eric Hosmer straight up the middle that Gilbert was able to snag for the final out of the fifth.

Author Profile Photo

The Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content