Varsho leads off 9th with HR, Diamondbacks top Padres 3-2

AP California

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Daulton Varsho hit a game-ending homer in the ninth inning, sending the Arizona Diamondbacks to a 3-2 victory over the San Diego Padres. Varsho connected for a leadoff shot on a 3-2 pitch from Craig Stammen. Varsho also drove in Arizona’s first run of the game with a single against Blake Snell in the second. Tyler Clippard (1-0) got three outs for the win. Arizona’s Madison Bumgarner carried a shutout into the seventh, but Eric Hosmer reached on a leadoff single before Wil Myers tied it at 2 with a drive to left for his 13th homer.