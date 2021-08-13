Ex-Adelanto mayor pleads not guilty in corruption case

AP California

ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — The former mayor of Adelanto has been arrested for allegedly taking more than $57,000 in bribes and kickbacks to promote marijuana dispensaries and activities in the town northeast of Los Angeles. The U.S. attorney’s office says Richard Kerr was arrested by the FBI on Friday and pleaded not guilty to federal charges of wire fraud and bribery. Prosecutors allege that while Kerr was mayor of Adelanto from 2014 to 2018, he secretly took bribes while voting for ordinances designed to help people who wanted to set up a pot dispensary and other commercial marijuana activities.