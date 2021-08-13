Compton city councilman charged with election fraud

AP California

COMPTON, Calif. (AP) — A Compton city councilman has been charged with rigging an election that he won by one vote. The Los Angeles County district attorney’s office says Isaac Galvan is among six people charged with conspiracy to commit election fraud. Prosecutors alleg that Galvan and a former council candidate rigged a June runoff election to ensure Galvan would retain his seat. Prosecutors say he got four people who lived outside the Los Angeles suburb to register using his address. Galvan and another man pleaded not guilty on Friday. The other four people await arraignment.