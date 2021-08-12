Britney Spears’ father to step down from conservatorship

AP California

By ANDREW DALTON

AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Several reports say Britney Spears’ father has agreed to step down from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for 13 years. Outlets including celebrity website TMZ and CNN reported that James Spears filed legal documents saying that while there are no grounds for his removal, he will step down. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and her new attorney. The decision comes after months of public and legal wrangling by his daughter and her new attorney. The filing says Spears “does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests.