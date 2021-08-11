Lowrie hits 3-run homer in 8th, Athletics beat Indians 6-3

AP California

By BRIAN DULIK

Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) — Jed Lowrie hit a three-run homer and Elvis Andrus had a solo shot in the eighth inning in the Oakland Athletics’ 6-3 comeback victory over the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday night. Oakland scored twice in the seventh and four times in the eighth, erasing 2-0 and 3-2 deficits to extend its winning streak to six. The A’s lead the AL wild-card race by a game over Boston. Andrus opened the eighth with a tying homer off Nick Sandlin, who faced three batters and allowed three runs before departing with shoulder tightness. After Mark Canha was hit by a pitch and Starling Marte singled, Lowrie hammered a towering drive to right off Trevor Stephan to give Oakland a 6-3 advantage.