Dodgers’ Bellinger 2 HRs, connects in marathon AB vs Phils

AP California

By DAN GELSTON

AP Sports Writer

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Cody Bellinger hit a two-run homer on the 13th pitch of an at-bat, connected later for another two-run drive and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-2 on a second straight rainy night. The Phillies, who had an eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday, fell into a tie for first place in the NL East with Atlanta’s win over Cincinnati. They could have more pressing concerns: All-Star catcher J.T. Realmuto left in the first inning after he took two foul tips to his mask. Realmuto was checked on by team trainers but stayed in the game to catch the rest of the inning.