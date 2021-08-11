Angels GM reiterates no plans to shut down Trout for year

AP California

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Angels general manager Perry Minasian has reiterated there aren’t any plans to shut down star outfielder Mike Trout for the rest of the season. The three-time AL MVP has not played since May 17 after going on the injured list due to a right calf strain. The original prognosis was six to eight weeks, but Trout has been out of the lineup for 12 weeks since sustaining the injury. Wednesday marked the 75th game that Trout missed, which is his longest stint of missed games in his 11-year career. Trout’s progress stalled after he felt some discomfort after a couple days of running the bases a couple weeks ago.