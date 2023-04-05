Warmer temperatures, sunny skies jumpstarting weather-delayed strawberry season in the Santa Maria Valley

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Recent spring weather which has produced warmer temperatures and drier conditions is providing a jumpstart to the weather-delayed strawberry season in the Santa Maria Valley.

With consistent rain over the past several months, the annual traditional start of the strawberry season has been pushed back a few weeks.

While strawberries have been growing in the Santa Maria Valley during the wet winter months, the rain along with cold temperatures, has prevented local farmers from harvesting in large quantities usually seen by this time.

However, over the past several days, the rain has given way to sunnier weather, as well as slightly warmer temperatures, which is bringing better growing conditions for strawberries.

