today at 11:47 am
Warmer temperatures, sunny skies jumpstarting weather-delayed strawberry season in the Santa Maria Valley

Santa Maria Valley Strawberry
Strawberries grow in a field in the Santa Maria Valley on April 5, 2023. (Dave Alley/KEYT)

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Recent spring weather which has produced warmer temperatures and drier conditions is providing a jumpstart to the weather-delayed strawberry season in the Santa Maria Valley.

With consistent rain over the past several months, the annual traditional start of the strawberry season has been pushed back a few weeks.

While strawberries have been growing in the Santa Maria Valley during the wet winter months, the rain along with cold temperatures, has prevented local farmers from harvesting in large quantities usually seen by this time.

However, over the past several days, the rain has given way to sunnier weather, as well as slightly warmer temperatures, which is bringing better growing conditions for strawberries.

Dave Alley

Dave Alley is a reporter and anchor at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Dave, click here.

