Rainy weather impeding the start of strawberry season

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- Constant rain during the winter season has been a welcome sight for the drought-stricken Central Coast, as well as the rest of California.

At the same time, consistent storms have also presented many challenges for the local agriculture business, including the world-renowned strawberry crop in the Santa Maria Valley.

Typically, by mid-March, several strawberry stands can be seen alongside many roads throughout the valley, selling the popular bright red fruit by the basket and cardboard flat.

However, roadside stands are closed. It's an indication of how frequent rain storms have limited the growth of strawberries over the few months.

Cold weather throughout the season, combined with heavy rain, is preventing growers from harvesting significant numbers of strawberries.

Kathy McPike, owner of The Berry Stop, a berry stand on Stowell Road in Santa Maria said this is the latest she's never been able to open the stand for business.

McPike added she usually is able to open by Valentine's Day, but due to all the rain, she's now hoping to make it by Easter, which is on Sunday, April 9 this year.

