Water release from Cachuma Lake now makes it to Lompoc



SANTA YNEZ VALLEY, Calif. - A water release from Cachuma Lake in the Santa Ynez Valley is helping drought dry agricultural needs below Bradbury Dam.



The release is part of a long-standing agreement struck in the 1950's.



It is measured carefully and the flow will extend out to a specific site in Lompoc during a two-to three month water release.



It will replenish underground wells and give farmers more water reliability.



Already the water flow has cleared Solvang and Buellton and is showing up in Lompoc based on readings from water gauges in the area.



The release is approved each year as long as the lake has a supply.



Currently Cachuma is at 34 percent of its overall capacity.



For more information go to: The Santa Ynez River Water Conservation District.

