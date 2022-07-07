Pac Biz Times reports: Agriculture supply chain issues studied by Cal Poly professors
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - In this week's Pacific Coast Business Times, Jorge Mercado reports on issues facing the agriculture industry in California. Cal Poly professors are studying the challenges farmers are facing selling their crops to the overseas market. They say the slowed movement of goods threatens to devastate the agriculture business in the state, but solutions appear to be materializing.
News Channel 12 interviewed Mercado about his reporting.
Comments