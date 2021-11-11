Chef’s and drink makers picking up the limited Buddah’s hand citrus

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A unique lemon has arrived at the Santa Barbara area Farmers' market. It is the Buddah's hand, which comes from a lemon tree.

When you hold it at the base, the odd shape has finger like extensions.

It is extremely fragrant and perfect for zesting.



Ivan Ramirez with Rocking Chair Farms says, "if you zest it you can use it in things like bread, cookies or cakes, if you don't zest it you can mix it with drinks, mixed drinks or you can use it for things like candy."

He says in the past, some of the customers have purchased the Buddha hand, made a food product and brought him a sample.

The Buddha's hand will be on sale Friday at the Santa Barbara's Farmers Market on Coast Village Road and Saturday at the Cota Street market.

It only has a limited growing season and they will be there this weekend.