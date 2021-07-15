Santa Barbara County Fair begins 2-day virtual auction for agriculture, industrial arts students

Agriculture

SANTA MARIA, Calif. -- The Santa Barbara County Fair opened a two-day virtual auction for local agricultural and industrial arts students on Thursday.

Due to COVID-19, it's the second straight year the fair has held the event with an online format.

Over the two-day period, potential buyers are able to view livestock and industrial arts projects through a virtual platform.

According to the organizer, the system will allow buyers to pre-set bids and if a buyer is outbid they will receive a text or email from the system.

The livestock sale will include replacement heifers, market beef, swine, sheep and goats.

All sales benefit 4-H, FFA, Grange students in Northern Santa Barbara County and South San Luis Obispo County, as well as independent exhibitors.

The Junior Livestock Show & Sale is the second of three modified events the Santa Maria Fairpark is holding in place of the Santa Barbara Fair during the month of July.

Over the first two weekends, the Fairpark held the Helm and Sons Amusements Greatest Portable Theme Park.

On July 25, a concert and dance featuring Banda El Recodo and the Los Destructores will take place at the Fairpark.