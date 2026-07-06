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Warming trend begins Monday, tracking heat advisory

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Published 5:50 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Happy Monday! A warming trend will begin for the Central Coast today. Weak onshore flow will bring limited marine layer for the beaches and coastal valley areas every night into the early morning hours.

A warming trend begins today and temperatures will be in the 70s to 90s depending on your micro climate. A heat advisory will go into place for the valleys and inland areas of the region on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Temperatures will reach 90 to 103 degrees with mountain areas being a concern for strong heat. Overnight low are expected to feel more on the warmer side, so it is important to check on loved ones this week and stay hydrated.

Fire concerns will be on the mind and watched this week as well, as winds are expected to be on the gusty side for Southwest Santa Barbara and along the Gaviota coasts. No wind alerts have been issued, but the First Alert Weather Center will be monitoring closely. Peak heating is expected Wednesday, with toasty temperatures across the region. Head outside and grab some ice cream today and enjoy!

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Evan Vega

Evan Vega is the First Alert Forecaster for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Evan, click here.

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