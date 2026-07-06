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Acuden miles a ver el juego de México

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Miles de personas, acudieron este domingo, a pesar del calor y de ser domingo familiar, a las instalaciones del FEX a ver el juego de la selección mexicana contra Inglaterra, a pesar de la derrota del tricolor, los aficionados armaron una gran fiesta, donde la alegría, la música y la cultura mexicana, fue la protagonista.

“La emoción que se siente desde afuera, desde que llegas ya se siente la vibra como que bien padre, bien sabroso, mucha emoción, el fútbol es parte de mi familia, es parte de la unión de todas las familias, de  convivir  fuera de todos los teléfonos” dijo Sandra Mónica, quién acudió con su hija a ver el juego.

Al interior se vivo un ambiente familiar, no se reportaron incidentes, sin embargo decenas de personas acudieron a celebrar a diversas vialidades, donde se reportó una mujer herida que fue levantada y no sostenida por la afición.

Los eventos continuarán en las diversas sedes mundialistas en Mexicali, a pesar de la derrota de la selección mexicana.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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