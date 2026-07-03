Skip to Content
San Luis Obispo County

Firefighters successfully respond to small vegetation fire northeast of Cambria Friday

KEYT
By
New
today at 1:35 pm
Published 1:39 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews have successfully stopped forward progress of a half-acre vegetation fire on Dos Cruces Lane, northeast of Cambria Friday.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Fire Department, no structures were threatened during the response and no injuries have been reported from the scene.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation added the local fire response agency.

Article Topic Follows: San Luis Obispo County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.