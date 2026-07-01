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‘Gucci $killet’ Arrested For Felony Vandalism After Two San Luis Obispo Delis Damaged Tuesday

KEYT
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today at 4:48 pm
Published 4:59 pm

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. (KEYT) – On Tuesday, a 42-year-old man who goes by 'Gucci $killet' was arrested in connection with two vandalism incidents in the city limits of San Luis Obispo.

On June 30, officers were dispatched to High Street Deli at 350 High Street for a reported vandalism stated a press release from the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

Officers arrived to find extensive vandalism at the deli's outdoor patio using a blue marker with an estimation of over $7000 in damages detailed the local police department.

Some of the vandalism found Tuesday at High Street Deli. Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

According to San Luis Obispo Police, the deli shared surveillance footage that captured an adult man writing on the patio furniture and he was identified as a 42-year-old known to go by the moniker "Gucci $killet".

Some of the vandalism found Tuesday at High Street Deli. Image courtesy of the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

A second report of similar vandalism was reported later the same day at Lincoln Deli at 496 Broad Street with an estimated $1000 in damages noted the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The 42-year-old was located near downtown San Luis Obispo around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday evening and he was arrested and booked on a charge of felony vandalism stated the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

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