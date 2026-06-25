Jury at standstill in Palisades Fire arson trial as judge considers next steps

By Jack Hannah, Nick Watt, CNN

Los Angeles (CNN) — Jurors said they are at a standstill and could not reach a unanimous verdict in the arson trial of Jonathan Rinderknecht, the man accused of starting the deadly Palisades Fire in 2025.

The jury sent two notes, the first indicating that a result had been reached, just after 2 p.m. PT.

Thirty minutes later, the jury then sent a second note that the judge read out loud in court.

“We have people on both sides, dead set, unwavering to change their opinion, we are at standstill,” the note said.

The jurors and the judge are considering next steps.

A deadlocked, or hung jury as it’s known, can lead the judge to declare a mistrial, ending the trial without a clear resolution.

Prosecutors called more than 30 witnesses over six days, painting Rinderknecht, 30, as a vengeful and angry person who they said ignited a blaze that later erupted into the Palisades Fire.

The Palisades Fire claimed the lives of a dozen people and scorched thousands of homes and businesses in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood in Los Angeles.

Rinderknecht pleaded not guilty to three federal charges: Destruction of property by means of fire, arson affecting property used in interstate commerce and timber set afire.

Prosecutors argued Rinderknecht was alone in a clearing on a Palisades hillside in the early hours of New Year’s Day 2025 when a fire, dubbed the Lachman Fire, broke out. Though firefighters suppressed the blaze soon after, an arson investigator testified the fire smoldered underground before heavy winds caused it to flare again on January 7, becoming the Palisades Fire.

Prosecutors contended Rinderknecht was motivated by his desire to seek revenge against society at large, and that he was angry at the wealthy and his inability to find companionship on New Year’s Eve.

Passengers driven by Rinderknecht – he was working as an Uber driver – testified he ranted about capitalism and was fixated by Luigi Mangione.

The defense acknowledged Rinderknecht saw flames while he was at the clearing – known as the Hidden Buddha – that night but emphasized he called 911 multiple times, though the calls could not immediately connect. Defense attorney Steve Haney argued no one saw his client light a fire, and he contended Rinderknecht had been made a scapegoat.

Rinderknecht’s attorneys called nine witnesses over about three days, including a consultant and former arson investigator who said there was not enough evidence to illustrate a serious intent to start a fire – and that fireworks were “the most obvious cause” of the blaze.

Testimony by other eyewitnesses was used to corroborate defense claims that New Year’s revelers were setting off fireworks in the area that night.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

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