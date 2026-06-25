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Direct Relief Responds to Venezuela earthquake

DIRECT RELIEF
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Published 4:45 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - Emergency aid is on the way after a powerful earthquake struck Venezuela.

Direct Relief is sending emergency medical assistance to help communities affected by the earthquake.

The Santa Barbara-based humanitarian organization is working with partners to deliver urgently needed medical supplies.

The support is focused on helping healthcare providers care for people injured in the disaster.

"We are working with our network of healthcare partners, doctors amd nurses on the ground to make sure that we can bolster the health systems that we know are already fragile in Venezuela," said communications director Brea Burkholz.

Direct Relief continues coordinating additional aid as recovery efforts move forward.

If you would like to help, visit: http://donate.directrelief.org

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Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

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