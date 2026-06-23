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Activan alerta amber por desaparición de menor en San Luis; temen que sea sacado del país

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Published 2:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Mexico (KYMA) – Autoridades mexicanas mantienen activa una Alerta Amber para la localización de Mohamed Osman Ould-Khettab Meza, un niño de 5 años de edad que fue reportado como desaparecido desde el pasado 1 de mayo, luego de que presuntamente fuera sustraído de su domicilio en San Luis Río Colorado por su padre, de origen francés.

De acuerdo con la información difundida por las autoridades, el caso ha generado preocupación entre familiares y organismos encargados de la búsqueda de personas desaparecidas, debido al riesgo de que el menor pudiera haber sido trasladado fuera del territorio nacional.

La Fiscalía correspondiente emitió la Alerta Amber con el objetivo de solicitar el apoyo de la ciudadanía para aportar cualquier información que contribuya a la localización del niño.

Las autoridades consideran que la integridad física y emocional del menor podría encontrarse en riesgo, por lo que se mantiene una búsqueda activa.

Mohamed Osman Ould-Khettab Meza tiene como característica particular que habla francés, dato que podría resultar relevante para su identificación. Asimismo, se informó que fue visto por última vez el 1 de mayo, fecha desde la cual se desconoce su paradero.

Familiares del menor han solicitado la colaboración de la población para compartir la ficha de búsqueda y reportar cualquier información que pueda ayudar a encontrarlo. Las autoridades reiteran que cualquier dato, por mínimo que parezca, puede ser importante para avanzar en las investigaciones.

La desaparición de menores representa una situación de alta prioridad para las instituciones de procuración de justicia, especialmente en casos donde existe la posibilidad de un traslado internacional. Por ello, se han activado los protocolos correspondientes para la búsqueda y localización del niño.

Las autoridades exhortan a la ciudadanía a mantenerse atenta a la información oficial y a comunicarse de inmediato con los números de emergencia o con la Fiscalía si cuentan con datos que permitan ubicar a Mohamed Osman Ould-Khettab Meza.

La investigación continúa y las autoridades mantienen abiertos todos los canales de colaboración para lograr el pronto regreso del menor con su familia.

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