Skip to Content
News

Anuncia presidenta de México sustitución de postes de energía

By
Published 2:41 am

Carolina Garcia

Mexicali, BC (t3).- Durante su visita por Baja California, la mañana del domingo, la presidenta de México, Claudia Sheinbaum, inauguró la Central de Ciclo Combinado de González Ortega, planta que inició su construcción en el 2022 con una inversión superior a los 73 mil millones de pesos.

“El alto consumo a veces con aires acondicionados que no son tan eficientes, pues genera un consumo muy alto. Entonces el que haya una planta tiene la virtud de garantizar el servicio eléctrico para Mexicali tanto para las empresas locales de esta zona como para las personas”, dijo la presidenta de México en su discurso en la planta.

Además, se anunció la instalación de 4 mil postes que suplirán los postes de madera que actualmente se encuentran en la ciudad, una solicitud constante por la sociedad y el sector empresarial ante los constantes “apagones” que se registran en la ciudad ante los meses más críticos del calor.

“Aquí todavía hay postes de madera, entonces se va a sustituir prácticamente todos los postes lo que va a permitir que disminuye las interrupciones, entonces es un gran día para Baja California y extraordinario día particularmente para Mexicali”.

La presidenta de México, estuvo en diversos municipios de Baja California, incluso un día antes realizó un recorrido por la construcción del Hospital de San Luis Río Colorado, Sonora, donde estuvo presente el gobernador de aquel estado y parte de su gabinete.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.