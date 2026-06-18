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San Luis da inicio a sus actividades de verano con programas para todas las edades

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Published 8:41 pm

Abigahil Padilla

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA) – Con la llegada de la temporada de verano, la Ciudad de San Luis ha puesto en marcha una amplia variedad de actividades recreativas, deportivas y educativas dirigidas a residentes de todas las edades, con el propósito de promover la convivencia familiar, el esparcimiento y la participación comunitaria durante los próximos meses.

Entre las principales atracciones de la temporada se encuentra la apertura de la alberca municipal, un espacio que cada año recibe a decenas de familias que buscan refrescarse y disfrutar de actividades acuáticas en un ambiente seguro.

Además de ofrecer acceso recreativo al público, las instalaciones albergan programas de enseñanza de natación para niños y jóvenes de la comunidad.

Precisamente esta mañana se llevaron a cabo las primeras ceremonias de graduación de los pequeños que participaron en las clases de natación, reconociendo el esfuerzo y los avances alcanzados durante su proceso de aprendizaje en el agua.

Familiares y amigos acompañaron a los menores durante la entrega de reconocimientos, celebrando el cumplimiento de esta importante meta.

Autoridades municipales destacaron que las clases de natación no solo ayudan a los participantes a desarrollar habilidades deportivas, sino que también fortalecen la seguridad acuática y la confianza de los niños dentro del agua, conocimientos especialmente importantes durante la temporada de calor.

Además de los programas acuáticos, la ciudad continuará ofreciendo diversas actividades de verano que incluyen deportes, talleres recreativos, programas culturales y eventos comunitarios diseñados para fomentar estilos de vida activos y saludables entre los residentes.

Con estas iniciativas, San Luis reafirma su compromiso de brindar espacios de recreación y aprendizaje para toda la comunidad, invitando a las familias a aprovechar las oportunidades que forman parte de la agenda de verano 2026.

Las autoridades municipales informaron que las actividades continuarán desarrollándose durante las próximas semanas, por lo que exhortaron a los residentes a mantenerse informados sobre fechas, horarios y programas disponibles a través de los canales oficiales de la ciudad.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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