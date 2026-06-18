Skip to Content
News

Reducen horario de Baja Fun Fest ante poca afluencia

By
New
Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Poca afluencia ha registrado el FEX desde su apertura con el evento “Baja Fun Fest”, un evento que representó una inversión superior de 20 millones de pesos para autoridades estatales, situación que ha generado múltiples cuestionamientos por parte de la sociedad y representantes de oposición como la legisladora federal, Eva María Vásquez.

“Hay una inversión y me queda muy claro pues que el gobierno no entiende ni mucho menos atiende las verdaderas necesidades prioritarias de la ciudadanía como es salud como servicios públicos de calidad, como es el tema de seguridad que a diario en lastima a la población, no solamente Mexicali, sino de toda la entidad” dijo la panista mexicalense.

Fue este martes cuando, el director de comunicación social, Edgar Covarrubias, informó sobre la modificación el horario, pero señaló que habra eventos especiales además de que música en vivo durante los fines de semana, con motivo del día del padre.

A partir del martes, la apertura es a partir de las tres de la tarde.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.