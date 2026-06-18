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Deterioro y vandalismo en parques públicos de Calexico

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (t3).- Son cerca de 26 espacios públicos considerados como áreas verdes y parques los que se ubican en la ciudad de Calexico, algunos de ellos lucen en completo abandono, a pesar de ser espacios creados para el sano esparcimiento.

Desde plaza Rockwood y  el parque Kennedy, son algunos de ellos, el Parque Nosotros, representa un riesgo para los menores que utilizan los juegos ya que el piso se observa desnivelado, un bebedor con tierra en desuso, baños cerrados, paredes y pisos vandalizados, es como se observa. 

Este sábado, residentes realizarán una jornada de limpieza a partir de las 6 de la mañana, lo hacen con algunos apoyos, pero con manos ciudadanas, a pesar de la falta de mantenimiento de la ciudad.

“Pues el parte estaba abandonado y mi meta es que se mire decente, eso es lo que yo quisiera que se mire decente, me gustaría despertar el interés de la comunidad que son son involucres yo he visto a gente que viene con galones a regar árboles que están aquí atrás a mi lado y gente que es involucra también de limpiar el  de la caminata de abajo” dijo Eugenio Ramos, uno de los promotores de la jornada.

Reconocen que hay un problema financiero y una carencia de personal que impide cumplir con sus obligaciones, por eso deciden salir ellos mismos a trabajar por la ciudad.

Se invita a toda la comunidad a sumarse a esta jornada, las cuales se realizan de forma mensual. 

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