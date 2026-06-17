Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

News Plans for Ambassador Park Designed to Keep Chumash History Alive

Alissa Orozco | KEYT
By
New
today at 4:19 pm
Published 4:23 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – In a special open house presentation, the City of Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department will be giving the public a closer look at the design plans to transform Ambassador Park alongside the waterfront.

Home to the historic state landmark, the Burton Mound, plans to redesign the half-acre park has been roughly six years in the making. Through collaboration with Chumash community members and the California State Coastal Conservancy, the city hopes the project will pay respect to the native landscape that has supported Chumash life for thousands of years.

The land was once home to the historic Syuxtun village – once the largest Chumash community on the west coast. In 2009, the city installed the Syuxtun Story Circle, a 24-foot mosaic circle on Cabrillo Blvd right across the street from Ambassador Park, depicting the key elements of Chumash traditions and stories.

Now nearly 17 years later, the city is continuing to pay tribute with the Chumash Cultural Project.

City of Santa Barbara

The design features native and ethnobotanical landscaping, a walking path, interpretive elements, and a gathering area, aiming "to create a welcoming experience for all visitors while honoring the living traditions, stories, and knowledge of the Chumash people."

The public is invited to view the project designs and speak with staff on the project's next step during a special open house on Wednesday, June 17th from 5:30pm–7:00pm.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Alissa Orozco

Alissa Orozco is the Digital Content Director at News Channel 3-12. For more about Alissa, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.