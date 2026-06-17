News Plans for Ambassador Park Designed to Keep Chumash History Alive

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) – In a special open house presentation, the City of Santa Barbara's Parks and Recreation Department will be giving the public a closer look at the design plans to transform Ambassador Park alongside the waterfront.

Home to the historic state landmark, the Burton Mound, plans to redesign the half-acre park has been roughly six years in the making. Through collaboration with Chumash community members and the California State Coastal Conservancy, the city hopes the project will pay respect to the native landscape that has supported Chumash life for thousands of years.

The land was once home to the historic Syuxtun village – once the largest Chumash community on the west coast. In 2009, the city installed the Syuxtun Story Circle, a 24-foot mosaic circle on Cabrillo Blvd right across the street from Ambassador Park, depicting the key elements of Chumash traditions and stories.

Now nearly 17 years later, the city is continuing to pay tribute with the Chumash Cultural Project.

City of Santa Barbara

The design features native and ethnobotanical landscaping, a walking path, interpretive elements, and a gathering area, aiming "to create a welcoming experience for all visitors while honoring the living traditions, stories, and knowledge of the Chumash people."

The public is invited to view the project designs and speak with staff on the project's next step during a special open house on Wednesday, June 17th from 5:30pm–7:00pm.

The Latest Breaking News, Weather Alerts, Sports and More Anytime On Our Mobile Apps. Keep Up With the Latest Articles by Signing Up for the News Channel 3-12 Newsletter.

