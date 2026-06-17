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Le dicen Adiós a restaurante Applebees

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

Calexico, CA (KYMA).-No solo fue una tradición para residentes de la ciudad, sino también el sustento para cerca de 30 familias en la frontera, este martes 16, finalmente es el último día en el que el único restaurante de esta cadena en la ciudad, cierre sus puertas de forma definitiva.

Desde su apertura, a las 11 de la mañana, familias acudieron a degustar por última vez sus platillos favoritos, además de recordar lo que para muchos marcó parte de su vida y la de sus familias.

“Pues me parece muy mal porque también el cine ya no cerraron y ahora pues también, me gustaba mucho cada vez que venía a visitar a mi mamá la traíamos a comer aquí sí sí mi mamá ya no está pero nosotros seguimos viniendo al restaurante”. dijo Rosario Villareal, quién se trasladó junto con su familia para comer por última vez.

En la pasada junta del concilio de la ciudad, se mencionaron motivos del cierre, desde costos de operación hasta baja afluencia de comensales son los motivos, el alcalde de Calexico, Víctor Legaspi, envió un mensaje a los residentes de la ciudad.

“Tenemos otros negocios que no queremos que cierren. Y esta situación persiste; todavía hay lugares. Creo que hay gente buena que valora su establecimiento y a las personas que acuden a consumir en el local. Así es como funcionan nuestros negocios” señaló durante su intervención.

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