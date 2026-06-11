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80 Years in the Making: UCSB Graduate Finally Earns Ph.D.

MATT PERKO
By
New
Published 11:21 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) - A computer crash nearly erased Alex Fabros’ dream of earning a doctorate when his dissertation vanished 25 years ago.

The setback forced his academic journey onto an unexpected pause.

Instead of giving up, Fabros held onto his goal for decades.

Now, at age 80, he is crossing the stage as the oldest Ph.D. graduate in UCSB history.

His achievement is a testament to perseverance and lifelong learning.

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Patricia Martellotti

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