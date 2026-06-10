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Realizarán este jueves junta abierta de Seguridad en Calexico

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Published 8:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

CALEXICO, Ca (KYMA).– Por primera vez, residentes de la ciudad, tendrán la oportunidad de participar en un foro abierto de seguridad pública, donde participarán diversas corporaciones y agencias. Este encuentro se llevará a cabo este jueves a las 6 de la tarde en las instalaciones del Calexico Woman’s Improvement Club que se ubica a un costado del Consulado de México,  tendrá una duración de tres horas.

Entre los temas que se abordarán se encuentran el graffiti, vandalismo, problemas de tráfico y otras preocupaciones. Participarán representantes de la Oficina del Sheriff del Condado Imperial, la Fiscalía del Condado, el Departamento de Libertad Condicional (Probation) y por su puesto la Policía de Calexico.

“Se invitó a la oficina del alguacil, a la fiscalía, a probation y a la Policía de Calexico para hablar de temas de seguridad pública”, explicó González, declaró a Telemundo, Javier González, comisionado de la Policía de Calexico, quien señaló que este foro forma parte de las iniciativas impulsadas por la comisión.

La moderación estará a cargo de integrantes de Alexis Rangel, de Calexico Woman’s Improvement Club. Será ágil y fluida, ya que los asistentes podrán llenar hojas con preguntas para los funcionarios presentes durante el evento, se les recomienda acudir a tiempo.

Realizarán este jueves junta abierta de Seguridad en Calexico

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