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Detenidos por maltratar a su hijo con autismo

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Published 2:41 pm

Carolina Garcia

MEXICALI, Mexico (KYMA) – Un caso de maltrato infantil, en contra de un menor de 11 años con condición autista, fue detectado en Residencial Monarcas en la ciudad de Mexicali.

Elementos de la policía municipal atendieron un caso donde se reportó un caso de maltrato, al arribar los policías detectaron al arrodillado sobre un charco de lodo y viendo hacia el cielo, expuesto a los rayos del sol.

La madre del niño, identificada como Nancy Lizeth “N” de 33 años así como su padrastro, Kevin Euclides “N” de 27 años, comentaron a los agentes, que el menor tiene condición autista y se había portado mal, por ello lo estaban “corrigiendo”.

Al ser un claro caso de maltrato, fueron detenidos, mientras el menor fue que el menor fue puesto bajo resguardo de la Fiscalía General del Estado.

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Telemundo 3 Yuma-El Centro

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