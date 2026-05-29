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Ventura County

Fire teams on the scene of attic fire at home on Barcelona Street in Camarillo Friday

Image courtesy of the Ventura County Fire Department
By
today at 1:40 pm
Published 1:47 pm

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Fire crews are on the scene of a fire in the attic of a home in the 100 block of Barcelona Street Friday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, firefighters arrived on the scene to discover heavy smoke coming from the home and deployed multiple hose lines as part of an aggressive attack that would limit the spread of flames to nearby homes.

This is an evolving emergency response and more information will be added to this article as it is received.

Article Topic Follows: Ventura County

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Andrew Gillies

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