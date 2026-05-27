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Autoridades advierten sobre los peligros del golpe de calor pediátrico en vehículos calurosos

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Published 5:14 pm

Juan Montesló

INDIO, Calif. (KUNA) – Durante esta temporada de olas de calor extreman cuidar de los menores, especialmente al momento de transportarlos en vehículos, ya que, según un comunicado de prensa del Departamento del Sheriff del Condado de Riverside un promedio de 37 niños en los Estados Unidos mueren cada año a causa de un golpe de calor dentro de vehículos.

Estas trágicas muertes a menudo provocadas por el “síndrome del bebé olvidado”, como por niños que juegan en vehículos sin cerrar con llave o por cuidadores que los dejan atrás intencionadamente pueden ocurrir incluso en días de temperatura moderada, cuando la temperatura interior de un automóvil estacionado aumenta peligrosamente en cuestión de minutos.

Cada año, la Patrulla de Caminos de California (CHP) se une a la Agencia de Servicios Médicos de Emergencia (EMS) del ICPHD para crear conciencia y ayudar a prevenir estas tragedias, recordando a padres y cuidadores los peligros del golpe de calor y de dejar a los niños dentro de vehículos calurosos.

En entrevista con Dra. Daisy Dodd, Pediatra de Kaiser Permanente, se expuso, como es que un carro cerrado, especialmente en esta temporada cercana al verano,

“Las temperaturas suben rápidamente y todo lo que necesitamos son tres o cuatro minutos para que ese bebé o esa persona entre en lo que le digamos un choque por calor, las células del cerebro se dañan y no es reversible”, resaltó.

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