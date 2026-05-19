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Crime & Courts

Goleta Man Arrested For Starting Brush Fire With Illegal Fireworks

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May 20, 2026 12:35 pm
Published 11:42 pm

GOLETA, Calif. (KEYT) – A Goleta man was arrested Tuesday night in connection with the Farren Road vegetation fire in Goleta. 

Deputies responded around 8:23 p.m. after reports of a brush fire near Farren Road.

Witnesses described a vehicle seen near the fire’s origin, and deputies later stopped a car leaving the area. 

Investigators say they found illegal fireworks inside the vehicle, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The nineteen-year-old was arrested on arson-related charges and booked into the main jail.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that illegal fireworks can quickly spark dangerous fires during dry conditions.

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Jennifer Almanza

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