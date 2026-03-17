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High School Sports

Prep scores from baseball, softball and volleyball

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San Marcos wins in baseball, softball and boys volleyball
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Published 11:52 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (KEYT) -

Baseball:

San Marcos 7, Ventura 3

Rio Mesa 4, Santa Barbara 1

Pacifica 10, Dos Pueblos 2

Softball:

San Marcos 1, Ventura 0

Dos Pueblos 23, Pacifica 1

Boys Volleyball:

San Marcos 3, Rio Mesa 0

Santa Barbara 3, Oxnard 0

Ventura 3, Dos Pueblos 2

Providence 3, Laguna Blanca 1

Article Topic Follows: High School Sports

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Mike Klan

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