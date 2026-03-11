Skip to Content
News

Autoridades del condado de Riverside realizan operativo de control animal en North Shore, residentes externan vivir con temor

By
Published 11:14 pm

Juan Montesló

North Shore, California (KUNA) – Luego de haber realizado una cobertura el pasado lunes 2 de marzo, para abordar las preocupaciones de los residentes de North Shore sobre los perros callejeros, el Departamento de Servicios Animales del Condado de Riverside llevó a cabo esta mañana una operaciónde campo y educación en la comunidad.

El departamento comenzó a trabajar desde las 6 de la mañana, con el objetivo de recoger a los perrosque puedan estar sueltos, reunirlos con sus dueños y, al mismo tiempo, educar a los residentes, alertandolos sobre posibles consecuencias, como multas.

“El problema que tenemos ahorita es que muchos residentes dejan a sus perros en la calle y dejan que vayan a caminar en las mañanas, como estilo rancho, pues sí se entiende, pero es importante que se queden resguardados en su casa y queremos prevenir que pase un accidente o que vayan a morder a un niño”, expresó Esmeralda Pérez, representante del Supervisor del 4to distrito del condado de Riverside, Manuel Pérez.

Algunos residentes comentarón que miembros de la comunidad son quienes no mantienen a sus mascotas seguras dentro de sus hogares, omitiendo la parte de la responsabilidad que conlleva tener una mascota.

Por su parte, el personal de Servicios Animales llevó collares para ayudar a identificar a los perros callejeros y a las mascotas con dueño, y también estuvo disponible para implantar microchips en el acto.

Durante el operativo se contó con la presencia de 15 vehículos motorizados, y más de 20 elementos, al finalizar la activación, se logró capturar a más de 10 caninos.

Manténgase al tanto de las novedades que Telemundo 15 tiene para ti.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Telemundo 15 Palm Springs

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.