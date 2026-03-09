Skip to Content
News

Temperatures drop Monday, tracking a big weather pattern shift mid-week

By
today at 4:13 am
Published 5:22 am

A dramatic drop in temperatures occurs Monday along with an increase in marine clouds. This is all due to a low pressure system off the coast of San Diego. Winds will drive marine clouds over most of the south coastline for a majority of the day. Late sunshine expected for northern communities as well. High into the 60s for most areas.

Onshore flow is at its peak Tuesday. This will likely be the coolest day of the forecast as high rise into the 50s and 60s with overcast skies. Marine clouds will be slow to clear in most areas with some beaches failing to see any sunshine. No watches, warnings or advisories expected, mild marine waters.

Just as fast as we cooled, we swing back to warmth. Wednesday we jump 5+ degrees with mostly sunny skies. Thursday and Friday the Central Coast will rebound right back to 80s and low 90s. The above average heat lasts into next week.

Article Topic Follows: News
local forecast
top stories
Video
Weather

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mackenzie Lake

Mackenzie Lake is the Chief Meteorologist for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Mackenzie, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.