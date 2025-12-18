Dry and warm Thursday, cooling into the weekend

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Temps warm for the Central Coast Thursday with little change into Friday. Winds shift to the Northeast which will bring more dry conditions and push any chance of cloud coverage out of the region.

Temperatures will be in the 70s for the coasts, high 70s with a chance into the low 80s for the valleys and 70s for inland. A wind advisory is in place until 6 a.m. Thursday morning for the interior Santa Barbara and Ventura mountains. Wind speeds will be 20-30 mph with isolated gusts up to 60 mph.

Friday, the ridge of high pressure that has been keeping conditions warm will slowly start to push out of the region. Temperatures will cool 3-6 degrees on Friday. Winds will continue to be breezy, but below advisory levels.

Saturday, temperatures will start to cool further and the ridge of high continues to push south. Weak onshore flow builds in and minor cloud coverage will build back as well. Because of the low pressure in Northern California, remnants from that system may drop to the northern part of the Central Coast and may drop mist and drizzle. Currently any precipitation chances show 15%- 20%.

Headed into the holiday week, the First Alert Weather Center is tracking rain chances set to arrive by Tuesday, with biggest impacts on Christmas day.