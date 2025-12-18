Adopt-A-Family Program Urgently Seeking Holiday Heroes

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Casa Pacifica is calling on the community to step up and help vulnerable children and families this holiday season.

Through its Adopt-A-Family program, donors are matched with families in need and provided a wish list that includes gifts, household essentials, and items that bring comfort during a difficult time.

Organizers say the need is especially high this year, with more families facing financial and emotional challenges.

Community support helps ensure each child receives not only presents, but a reminder that they are cared for and not forgotten.

Casa Pacifica encourages anyone able to give—individuals, businesses, and organizations—to participate, donate gift cards, or contribute online.

Program leaders hope more “holiday heroes” will join in to brighten the season for local families.