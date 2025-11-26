READ: Georgia prosecutor drops racketeering case against Donald Trump

CNN staff

(CNN) — A Georgia prosecutor has dropped the sprawling racketeering indictment case against President Donald Trump and his allies over attempting to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Read the court filing from the prosecutor, Peter Skandalakis – the director of the Prosecuting Attorney’s Council of Georgia – below.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.