Indiana’s governor and at least 8 lawmakers have been swatted or threatened as state Republicans face redistricting pressure

(CNN) — Indiana Gov. Mike Braun said he and his family are among the Republicans targeted in a wave of threats against state officeholders this week as President Donald Trump pressures Hoosier State lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional maps.

At least eight Republican state senators said they had been the subject of swatting attempts, threats of violence or intimidation efforts this week. Most of the attempts were reported after the Senate on Tuesday voted to adjourn until January — rejecting Braun’s call for a special session focused on redistricting.

“Enough is enough,” Braun said in a Friday afternoon social media post. “These threats to lawmakers, including those received by me and my family in recent days, need to stop.”

The alarming rise in threats against Indiana officials comes amid growing concerns about political violence, particularly after the September assassination of Charlie Kirk. Lawmakers and candidates in both parties have reported facing a sharp rise in threats and fears for their safety, with some – notably including US Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia – committing to lowering the tone of their rhetoric.

At least two congressional Democrats’ offices were targeted by bomb threats after they participated in a video urging US troops to disobey illegal orders. Trump described the Democrats’ video message as “seditious behavior, punishable by death.”

“Political violence and threats like this are unacceptable,” Rep. Chris Deluzio’s office said in a statement.

Law enforcement has not attributed the Indiana threats to a specific person or identified a cause. But the most recent reports come after Trump posted multiple times this week on his Truth Social platform about Indiana, where Republican senators have declined to convene for a special session to attempt to eliminate one or both of the state’s Democrat-held seats in the US House.

“Very disappointed in Indiana State Senate Republicans, led by RINO Senators Rod Bray and Greg Goode, for not wanting to redistrict their State, allowing the United States Congress to perhaps gain two more Republican seats,” Trump posted Sunday.

“Senators Bray, Goode, and the others to be released to the public later this afternoon, should DO THEIR JOB, AND DO IT NOW!” he said. “If not, let’s get them out of office, ASAP.”

Later Sunday, after Trump’s Truth Social post, Goode’s home was swatted, Goode and Vigo County Sheriff Derek Fell both said. Swatting is a false report made to authorities with the express purpose of luring them to a location — usually a home — where they are led to believe a horrific crime has been committed or is in progress.

Trump posted again Monday that Bray, the Indiana Senate president pro tem, would face a primary challenge despite not being up for reelection until 2028, “as will any other politician who supports him in this stupidity.”

CNN has reached out to the White House for comment.

Indiana Republicans denounce what they call ‘intimidation’ attempts

In a rare bipartisan statement Friday, Indiana House Speaker Todd Huston and the top-ranking Democrat, state Rep. Phil GiaQuinta, said they are “praying for our colleagues, their families and neighbors, and our law enforcement partners.”

“The threats, swatting attempts and other criminal activity being directed at our colleagues in the Senate are abhorrent and completely unacceptable. This is no way to express political disagreement, and it must stop,” the two House leaders said.

Braun, the first-term Republican governor, said the Indiana State Police and other law enforcement “have been working around the clock all week to protect lawmakers and investigate threats.”

In a statement, the state police said they are working with both federal and local law enforcement officials to investigate.

“Our goal is to seek criminal prosecution against those involved, to the fullest extent allowed by law,” the state police said in a statement. Their spokesperson, Capt. Ron Galaviz, when asked whether law enforcement believes the incidents are connected, directed CNN to that statement, which does not address the matter.

The FBI did not respond to CNN’s request for comment on its role in the investigation.

State Sen. Andy Zay, a Republican from Huntington, said his rental car business was targeted Thursday with a bomb threat.

And state Sen. Linda Rogers, a Republican from Granger, said in a statement she has been “the victim of several intimidation incidents,” and that local and state police are investigating. She said she would not provide additional details at the time.

At least six more state senators said this week they’ve been the targets of swatting attempts. Several oppose redistricting, though neither Zay nor Rogers have taken a public position.

“I want to be clear: I strongly condemn these acts, which have no place in our political process,” Zay said in a statement. “While the intent behind these intimidation threats seems to be to instill fear in public officials, I can assure my constituents that I remain committed to serving our district, being your voice and continuing my work at the Statehouse.”

