How to create an invoice the right way

Andrey_Popov // Shutterstock

Getting paid on time starts with proper invoicing. For businesses, particularly startups operating on tight margins, invoices serve as the financial bridge between completed work and incoming cash. A delayed or incorrect invoice can mean the difference between making payroll and scrambling for funds.

The mechanics of invoicing have shifted significantly in recent years, Brex reports. Where businesses once relied on paper documents and postal mail, digital platforms now handle everything from invoice creation to payment processing.

This article covers the essential components every invoice must contain, from basic contact information to payment terms that protect your interests. You will learn the step-by-step process of creating an invoice, best practices for getting paid faster, and how online tools can automate much of the work. We also examine specific features of modern invoicing platforms and how they address common cash flow challenges faced by growing companies.

What is an invoice?

An invoice is a formal document that a seller sends to a buyer requesting payment for goods or services provided. It lists the items or services delivered, their quantities, prices, and the total amount due.

This document serves multiple purposes in business operations. First, it acts as a legal record of a transaction between two parties. If disputes arise about what was delivered or what was agreed upon, the invoice provides written evidence of the original terms. Second, it forms the foundation of a company’s accounts receivable tracking. Every unpaid invoice represents money that should flow into the business. Third, invoices create the paper trail necessary for tax reporting and financial audits. Both the seller and buyer use these documents to substantiate their income and expenses.

Without proper invoices, businesses operate in financial darkness. They cannot accurately track what money is owed to them, making cash flow forecasting nearly impossible. They lack documentation for tax deductions on business expenses. Perhaps most importantly, they have no formal mechanism to request payment from clients, leading to confusion about amounts owed and payment deadlines. An invoice transforms a handshake agreement into a documented obligation.

Key components of an invoice

Every invoice needs specific information to function as both a payment request and a legal document. Missing even one element can delay payment or create confusion about what is owed.

Header with business information

Your company name, address, phone number, email, and logo should appear at the top of every invoice. This immediately identifies who is requesting payment and provides contact information if questions arise.

Client information

Include the name and billing address of the customer or company being billed. For business clients, verify you are addressing the invoice to the correct department or person responsible for payment processing.

Invoice number and date

Assign each invoice a unique number, typically in sequential order, for invoice tracking purposes. Include the date the invoice was issued. The invoice number allows both parties to reference specific transactions, while the date establishes when payment terms begin.

Description of goods or services

Create an itemized list of what you are billing. For each line item, include a clear description, quantity, unit price, and line total. Clarity here prevents disputes. The client should immediately recognize what they are paying for without needing clarification.

Subtotal and total amount due

Calculate the subtotal by adding all line items. Then add applicable taxes or fees and subtract any discounts or prepayments to reach the final amount due. Mark this total prominently so the client cannot miss it.

Payment terms

State when the payment is due, such as “Net 30 days” or a specific calendar date. List acceptable payment methods, including bank transfer details, mailing addresses for checks, or online payment links. If you charge late payment penalties or offer early payment discounts, specify these terms clearly.

Optional details

Consider adding a notes section for special instructions, thank-you messages, or warranty information. Include tax identification numbers, such as VAT or EIN, if required by law or for international transactions. Some businesses add purchase order numbers or project references to help clients match invoices with their internal records.

Including all these components creates a professional document that stands up to scrutiny. Missing information, particularly invoice numbers or due dates, almost always leads to payment delays.

What makes an invoice legally valid?

A legally valid invoice documents the essential details of a transaction. It must identify who is buying and selling, what was sold, when the transaction occurred, and the amount owed.

In practice, every invoice needs specific elements to function as an official record. The document should be clearly labeled as an invoice. It must include your business name and address, as well as the customer’s name and address. Each invoice requires a unique invoice number and the date it was issued. The goods or services sold need clear descriptions with quantities and prices listed. The total amount due must appear prominently, including any applicable taxes calculated separately.

These elements transform a simple payment request into a document that stands up to scrutiny for bookkeeping, tax reporting, and potential legal disputes. Missing any of these components can invalidate the invoice as an official business record, potentially causing problems during audits, delaying invoice processing, or when pursuing unpaid debts through legal channels.

How to create an invoice in 9 steps

Creating an invoice follows a straightforward sequence. Each step builds on the previous one to produce a complete payment request.

1. Choose a method or template

Decide whether to use a Word or Excel template, accounting software, or an online invoicing tool. Templates ensure you include all necessary fields. Many word processors and accounting programs offer free invoice templates to get started.

2. Fill in your business details

Insert your company name, logo, address, and contact information at the top of the invoice. This creates a professional letterhead appearance and establishes your brand while providing return contact information.

3. Add customer information

Include the name and billing address of your customer or client. Double-check spelling and verify you are addressing the correct entity, especially when invoicing businesses with specific accounts payable departments.

4. Assign invoice number and date

Generate a new invoice number following your numbering system and include the date. These details allow you to track and reference the invoice later.

5. List products or services provided

Create an itemized list with a clear description, quantity, unit price, and line total for each item. Descriptions should be brief but detailed enough for the client to recognize each charge.

6. Calculate totals

Tally up the line items to get a subtotal. Add any taxes or fees, subtract prepayments or discounts, and calculate the final total amount due. Make this total prominent through bold text or highlighting.

7. Specify payment terms

State when the payment is due, such as “Payment due within 30 days of invoice date” or list a specific date. Include accepted payment methods with bank transfer details, mailing addresses for checks, or online payment links. Mention any late fee policy for overdue payments.

8. Include notes or special instructions

Add a brief thank-you note or relevant project reference, such as “Project Phase 1 Deliverables,” in a notes section. This personalizes the invoice and can reinforce key payment details.

9. Review and send

Check all figures, dates, and spelling for accuracy. Send the invoice electronically as a PDF via email or through an invoicing system. PDFs preserve formatting and look professional. Many invoicing programs can send directly to the client’s email and track when the invoice is opened.

Accuracy at each step prevents disputes and payment delays. After completing these nine steps, you will have a professional invoice ready to generate payment for your business.

Best practices you should follow for invoicing

Getting paid quickly requires more than just sending accurate invoices. The timing, presentation, and follow-up process all influence how fast clients pay.

Send invoices promptly

Issue invoices as soon as you complete a sale or reach a project milestone. If you finish work today, send the invoice today rather than waiting until the end of the month. Prompt invoicing keeps cash flowing steadily into your business and reduces the likelihood of clients forgetting about the work you performed.

Clearly define payment terms

Every invoice should explicitly state when payment is due, whether that means 30 days from the invoice date or a specific calendar date. Depending on industry norms, some businesses negotiate shorter payment windows, such as seven or 14 days, to improve cash flow. If you charge late fees or offer early payment discounts, spell out these terms on every invoice to prevent misunderstandings.

Maintain a professional tone and format

Use a consistent template that incorporates your company’s branding, including its logo and standard fonts. Keep the layout clean and uncluttered. Double-check all spelling and mathematical calculations. A polished invoice reinforces your company’s credibility and can serve as a subtle marketing tool when you include a note about new services or a simple thank you.

Keep records and follow up

Save copies of all invoices and track their payment status. Perform regular invoice reconciliation to match payments received against outstanding invoices, ensuring no payments are missed or misapplied. Many invoicing tools automatically log sent invoices and mark them when paid. When an invoice approaches or passes its due date, send a polite reminder email. Professional persistence reduces payment delays. Contact clients as soon as an invoice becomes overdue rather than letting weeks pass without communication.

Use technology to your advantage

Invoicing software and integrated financial tools can automate many of these practices. Set up automatic payment reminders for overdue invoices. Create recurring invoices for repeat clients. Let the software handle calculations to reduce human error. Even small businesses can access affordable or free invoicing software that streamlines the entire billing process, saving hours of administrative work each month.

How long should businesses retain invoices?

Businesses should keep invoices for at least three years to meet standard IRS recordkeeping requirements. The agency requires companies to maintain supporting financial documents, including sales invoices, for this minimum period.

Many companies extend retention to seven years to protect against longer audit windows. The IRS can examine returns going back further than three years in certain circumstances, such as when substantial income is unreported. A seven-year retention policy provides coverage for these extended review periods while requiring minimal effort, given today’s digital storage capabilities.

Electronic storage makes longer retention periods practical. Digital invoices take up negligible space and can be backed up automatically. This approach provides protection against audits and helps resolve payment disputes that may surface years after the original transaction. The small cost of digital storage outweighs the risk of not having documentation when the IRS or a client raises questions about past transactions.

Top benefits of digital invoicing

Digital invoicing has replaced paper-based systems for most businesses, bringing improvements in speed and accuracy that directly impact cash flow.

Efficiency gains

Traditional invoicing through Word documents or Excel spreadsheets followed by postal mail takes time and invites errors. Automated invoicing software automates formatting, calculations, and delivery. Businesses input invoice details once, and the software handles the rest. Invoices reach clients instantly via email rather than days later through postal mail, accelerating the entire payment cycle.

Real-time tracking

Modern invoice automation software shows when clients view invoices and can flag overdue payments automatically. Instead of checking business bank accounts daily or calling clients to confirm receipt, businesses receive notifications about invoice status changes. This visibility allows for direct follow-up with clients who have opened but not paid invoices, rather than blanket reminders to everyone.

Reduced errors and paperwork

Software eliminates calculation mistakes and lost paperwork. Digital storage means invoices can be searched, sorted, and exported instantly. For finance teams preparing reports or facing audits, having all invoices in one searchable database saves days of work compared to filing cabinets full of paper documents.

What are common invoicing pitfalls to avoid?

Invoicing mistakes delay payments and create accounting problems that compound over time. These errors range from missing information to calculation mistakes that confuse clients and slow cash flow.

Inconsistent invoice numbering

Using random or duplicate invoice numbers makes tracking payments nearly impossible. Without a sequential numbering system, businesses cannot determine which invoices are outstanding or match payments to specific transactions. This confusion worsens during tax season, when accountants need organized records.

Missing key details

Leaving out a due date means clients decide when to pay. Forgetting contact information leaves them unable to ask questions about charges. Missing tax identification numbers can invalidate invoices for international transactions or tax deduction purposes. Each absent detail creates another reason for payment delay.

Miscalculating taxes or totals

Mathematical errors in tax calculations or line-item totals undermine your credibility and force time-consuming corrections. Even small mistakes require issuing amended invoices, apologizing to clients, and potentially adjusting multiple accounting entries. Automated invoicing software eliminates most calculation errors, but businesses using manual systems must verify every number by hand.

Speed up your invoicing process

Creating and sending proper invoices determines how quickly your business gets paid. Including all essential information, from clear line items to explicit payment terms, reduces confusion and streamlines the payment process. Following best practices, such as sending invoices immediately after completing work and following up on overdue payments, keeps cash flowing into your business.

Modern invoicing tools have transformed what was once tedious paperwork into an automated process. Digital platforms eliminate calculation errors, provide real-time tracking of payment status, and send automatic reminders for overdue accounts. These improvements directly impact cash flow by shortening the time between sending an invoice and receiving payment.

This story was produced by Brex and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.