For the first time since 2010, the poverty rate in America shot up dramatically in 2022, according to data from the Census Bureau. That means more Americans can’t afford basic needs like food, clothing, shelter, and utilities than has been the case in more than a decade.

But the situation isn’t just affecting Americans living in poverty. United Way uses the term ALICE to refer to the increasing number of people who are asset-limited, income-constrained, and employed but are still not able to afford their basic needs. In 2021, 13% of Americans earned below the federal poverty level but many more, 29%, fell under the ALICE umbrella, according to the grassroots movement United for ALICE.

A study published in August 2022 from Brandeis University found that more than 75% of low-income families working full-time cannot cover the cost of basic needs. What’s more, fewer than 1 in 5 low-income Hispanic and Black families in particular are able to afford the costs of a household budget. “Full-time work alone isn’t enough to cover the everyday essentials most families need to support themselves,” the study’s lead author, Pamela Joshi, who holds a doctorate in social policy, said in a statement.

If you’re looking for ways to help, particularly as the temperatures drop and the holidays approach, consider cleaning out your closet and donating a coat to those in need. To help point you in the right direction, Stacker compiled a list of coat drives near Los Angeles using data from One Warm Coat, a nonprofit that provides free coats to children and adults in need across America. Since 1992, they’ve given out more than 7.85 million coats.

“This is one very small way to take a step forward and do something very tangible,” One Warm Coat CEO Beth Amodio told USA Today in October 2023. “It’s impossible to change the world. But it is possible to change one person’s experience, one person at a time.”

Read on to find out where you can contribute.

Todd Snyder: The Grove

– Address: 189 The Grove Drive, Space H-20, Los Angeles, CA 90036

National Health Foundation

– Address: 515 S Figueroa Street, Suite 1300, LOS ANGELES, CA 90071

St. Francis Center

– Address: 1835 S Hope St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

KIPP SoCal Public Schools

– Address: 1933 S Broadway Suite 1144, Los Angeles, CA 90007

Amity Foundation

– Address: 3101 S Hill St, Los Angeles, CA 90007

LAUNCH

– Address: 1777 Clement Ave, Almeda, CA 94501

Los Angeles Unified School District

– Address: 644 E 56th St, Los Angeles, CA 90011

Parmelee Ave Elementary School Los Angeles Unified School District

– Address: 1338 E 76th Pl, Los Angeles, CA 90001

75th Street Elemetary School

– Address: 142 W. 75th St., Los Angeles, CA 90003

LAUSD – Russell Elementary School

– Address: 1263 Firestone Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90001

The Maya Salon

– Address: 1032 Mission St, South Pasadena, CA 91030

Judith F. Baca Arts Academy

– Address: 1536 E 89th St, Los Angeles, CA 90002

The Children’s Collective, Inc. Family Source Center

– Address: 915 West Manchester Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90044

Inez the Samaritan Woman ♻️

– Address: 9107 S Halldale Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90047

J.Crew – Pasadena

– Address: 46 W Colorado Blvd, Pasadena, CA 91105