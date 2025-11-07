Sheriff’s Detectives arrested Ashlee Buzzard for felony false imprisonment; Missing daughter’s location remains unknown

VANDENBERG VILLAGE, Calif. (KEYT) – Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of still-missing nine-year-old Melodee Buzzard, was arrested Friday morning on charges unrelated to the search.

According to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office, detectives learned that the 40-year-old had prevented a person from leaving a location against their will, which qualifies as false imprisonment.

Detectives arrested Ashlee on a felony charge of false imprisonment and she will be booked on the charge at the Northern Branch Jail with bail set at $100,000 shared the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

The search for Ashlee's daighter is still ongoing and anyone who has seen Melodee or has had contact with her is asked to contact Sheriff's detectives at 805-681-4150.

You can share information about Melodee while remaining anonymous by calling 805-681-4171 or visiting here.

Your News Channel covered the latest updates in the search for missing Melodee including a three-day trip from California to Utah in a rental car as well as sightings of the pair wearing and changing wigs and license plates during the trip.

This is an evolving situation and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.