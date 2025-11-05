Skip to Content
Ventura Police officer opens fire at charging dog resulting in minor injuries to two people

today at 10:27 am
Published 10:50 am

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – Two people were treated for minor injuries from bullet ricochets after a Ventura Police Department officer opened fire at a charging dog in a parking lot on East Main Street.

On Nov. 4, around 7:50 a.m., officers were speaking with people inside a parked recreational vehicle (RV) in the Target parking lot on East Main Street when a dog -described as a pit bull- exited the vehicle and charged at one of the officers stated a press release from the Ventura Police Department Wednesday.

According to Ventura Police, the officer tried to retreat as the dog advanced and discharged his service firearm twice as he fell backwards to the ground.

The officer suffered minor injuries after falling and the dog's owner, a 38-year-old Ventura man- as well as a second officer on the scene were both transported to the hospital with minor injuries caused by ricochets detailed the Ventura Police Department.

All three people have been released from the hospital and the dog also suffered minor injuries as a result and was expected to be released from veterinary care shared the Ventura Police Department.

The incident is now under investigation, the California Department of Justice has been notified, and the officer who opened fire has been placed on administrative leave in accordance with department policy and state law added the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with more information about what happened is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department's non-emergency line at 805-650-8010.

