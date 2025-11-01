Multiple people stabbed on train in England, 2 arrested

By Jonny Hallam, CNN

(CNN) — Two people have been arrested after a number of people were stabbed on a passenger train in Cambridgeshire, England, on Saturday, police said.

Officers from British Transport Police (BTP) were at the scene in the town of Huntingdon.

“We are currently responding to an incident on a train to Huntingdon where multiple people have been stabbed,” BTP said in a post on social media.

Huntingdon station is closed following the incident.

The Cambridgeshire Police said they had deployed armed officers to Huntingdon station.

In a statement on X, the police said they were called at 7.39 p.m. (3.39 p.m. ET) with reports that multiple people had been stabbed on a train.

“A number of people have been taken to hospital,” the police added.

Cambridgeshire Police said the incident was still ongoing and urged the public to report any information they have to colleagues at BTP who are leading the investigation.

The rail company that operates trains on the East Coast Mainline, London North Eastern Railway (LNER), said in a statement on X that it was “experiencing major disruption across the LNER route.”

“Emergency services are dealing with an incident at Huntingdon station; all lines are blocked,” LNER added.

“Our advice is ‘Do Not Travel’. Please defer your travel where you can,” the company said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called the incident “deeply concerning.”

“My thoughts are with all those affected, and my thanks go to the emergency services for their response. Anyone in the area should follow the advice of the police,” he said on X.

British Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said she was “deeply saddened to hear about the stabbings,” and that her “thoughts go out to all those affected.”

“Two suspects have been immediately arrested and taken into custody,” she said in a post on X.

Mahmood said she is receiving regular updates on the investigation and urged people to avoid “speculation at this early stage” as to what was behind the stabbings.

The East Coast Main Line is one of the UK’s busiest and most important railway routes. It connects major cities, running from London King’s Cross to Edinburgh Waverly in Scotland.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

