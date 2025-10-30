SB Humane joins your Morning News live with Maya!

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- (KEYT) SB Humane joined your morning news with Maya, an 8-year old Husky.

Maya was surrendered to Humane after the owner moved and could not afford to take her along.

Maya is house trained and affectionate. Fun fact, she also runs the front desk at the campus! She greets visitors, and goes to lunches with staff. She was also recently in a pet parade.

Santa Barbara Humane was also just named the Best Place to Adopt a Pet for the fourth consecutive year!

Two local Pilates classes will benefit SB Humane as well on November 7th at Pilates & Or in Santa Barbara.

On November 16th, the Santa Maria campus is hosting a Car Show & Donation Drive. Adoptions will be 50% off that day as well.