Oxnard man stabbed at youth football game Friday

CAMARILLO, Calif. (KEYT) – Camarillo Police deputies are investigating a stabbing that took place during a youth football game at Camarillo High School just before 6:00 p.m. Friday, according to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office.

The stabbing sent a 27-year-old Oxnard man to the hospital for medical care after Camarillo Police helped the victim for his injuries, according to the VCSO.

Those with additional information on the incident are asked to contact Detective Christopher Vorzimer or Detective Nicole Grover.

Anonymous tips can be sent to the Ventura County Crime Stoppers at the following number.