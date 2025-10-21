Fire teams on the scene of two-acre brush fire southeast of Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a two-acre fire in the open space southeast of Los Robles Hills Estates Tuesday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 4:51 p.m. for the response that included about 40 engines and 109 firefighters on the ground and in the air.

#JanssBrushFire VCFD firefighters are on scene of a 2-acre brush fire with a potential to grow to approximately 10 acres.



Three water-dropping helicopters are making good progress on the fire, which is currently posing no threat to structures or infrastructure.



Approximately 40… pic.twitter.com/EmKy3ZOKHh — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 21, 2025

The flames never directly threatened any structures in the area and were limited to medium brush in the open space area with a slow rate of spread detailed the Ventura County Fire Department.

Image courtesy of the ALERTCalifornia Camera System

VC Emergency shared that smoke may be visible in the area as crews manage the fire.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.