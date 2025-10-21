Skip to Content
Fire teams on the scene of two-acre brush fire southeast of Thousand Oaks

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. – Fire crews are on the scene of a two-acre fire in the open space southeast of Los Robles Hills Estates Tuesday.

According to the Ventura County Fire Department, forward progress of the flames was halted around 4:51 p.m. for the response that included about 40 engines and 109 firefighters on the ground and in the air.

The flames never directly threatened any structures in the area and were limited to medium brush in the open space area with a slow rate of spread detailed the Ventura County Fire Department.

Image courtesy of the ALERTCalifornia Camera System

VC Emergency shared that smoke may be visible in the area as crews manage the fire.

This is an evolving fire response and more information will be added to this article as it becomes available.

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

