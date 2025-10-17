Naked Oxnard man arrested for burglary

VENTURA, Calif. (KEYT) – A completely nude 41-year-old Oxnard man was arrested on Geneva Street Friday morning after allegedly attempting to enter a home with a woman and her three children inside.

On Oct. 17, around 3:38 a.m., a resident of a home in the 6200 block of Geneva Street called 911 and reported that someone was trying to open the bathroom window of her residence stated a press release Friday from the Ventura Police Department.

The woman shared that she was home with her three small children and could hear the person attempting to remove the screen covering the bathroom window added the Ventura Police Department.

The woman then heard a person ringing her front door's doorbell while on the phone with an emergency dispatcher who advised the woman to stay away from the front door detailed the Ventura Police Department.

According to Ventura Police, officers arrived at the scene and located a completely nude man -later identified as a 41-year-old Oxnard resident- who appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Evidence collected at the scene confirmed the man had removed the bathroom window screen and had reached inside shared the Ventura Police Department.

The 41-year-old was arrested and booked at the Ventura County Jail on a charge of burglary explained the Ventura Police Department.

Anyone with more information about this incident is asked to contact the Ventura Police Department at 805-650-8010.